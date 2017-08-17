Family arrested in cocaine, pot distribution in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested five people, four of whom are family members, in a cocaine and marijuana distribution case in Nashville.

Undercover detectives investigated for six weeks before Wednesday’s arrests.

Two of the suspects were arrested outside a home on Cedar Drive as they allegedly attempted to sell a kilo of cocaine. They have been identified as Edwin Roberto Orozco, 29, and Jorge Perez-Ramos, 20.

Police say Orozco’s sister, 22-year-old Linda Orozco, was taken into custody at a nearby market as she allegedly conducted counter surveillance on the anticipated cocaine transaction.

A search warrant was then executed at the Orozco’s home on Cedarcreek Trail. Police say they seized 4 pounds of pot, 4 ounces of cocaine, more than $4,300 in cash, and a pistol

Two more people were arrested at the home, including King Orozco, 18, and his mother, Hilaria Rivero-Frofoso, 49.

All five defendants face felony drug counts.

