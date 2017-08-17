Eclipse can be viewed at all Metro Nashville parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anyone wanting to view the total solar eclipse Monday can do so at any of Metro-Nashville’s area parks.
The best park locations to view the eclipse will be ones with ample parking, large, open grassy areas and are located in the northeast areas of Nashville, which will experience the longer periods of totality.
Select locations will have staff on hand and eclipse glasses available during the event.
The lawn near the Parthenon at Centennial Park will serve as a special location for local, national and international media outlets.
Metro Parks located in areas of longer totality that have large open grassy areas and parking include:
- Cedar Hill Park
- Madison Park
- Parkwood Park
- Peeler Park
- Two Rivers Park
- Whites Creek Park
Locations that will have staff and glasses have limited capacity and may require reservations.
These locations include:
- Bells Bend Outdoor Center, 4187 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37218, 615-862-4187
- Fort Negley Visitor Center, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203, 615-862-8470
- Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, 1900 Davidson St. Nashville, TN 37206, 615-862-8539
- Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221, 615-352-6299
Click here for a complete list of Metro Parks locations with maps.