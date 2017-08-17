Eclipse can be viewed at all Metro Nashville parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anyone wanting to view the total solar eclipse Monday can do so at any of Metro-Nashville’s area parks.

The best park locations to view the eclipse will be ones with ample parking, large, open grassy areas and are located in the northeast areas of Nashville, which will experience the longer periods of totality.

Select locations will have staff on hand and eclipse glasses available during the event.

The lawn near the Parthenon at Centennial Park will serve as a special location for local, national and international media outlets.

Metro Parks located in areas of longer totality that have large open grassy areas and parking include:

Cedar Hill Park

Madison Park

Parkwood Park

Peeler Park

Two Rivers Park

Whites Creek Park

Locations that will have staff and glasses have limited capacity and may require reservations.

These locations include:

Bells Bend Outdoor Center, 4187 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37218, 615-862-4187

Fort Negley Visitor Center, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203, 615-862-8470

Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, 1900 Davidson St. Nashville, TN 37206, 615-862-8539

Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221, 615-352-6299

Click here for a complete list of Metro Parks locations with maps.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.