6-hour standoff ends at Gallatin apartment complex

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A six-hour standoff at an apartment in Gallatin came to an end with one man taken into custody early Thursday morning.

It began at the Greenwood Apartments on Green Wave Drive around 9 p.m.

Authorities told News 2 officers were called to the home after a domestic incident and Joey Knox refused to exit the home.

SWAT officer, Gallatin police and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist with negotiations.

After six hours of negotiation, authorities deployed chemicals into the apartment but Knox continued to refuse to come out.

Nearby apartments were evacuated throughout the duration of the standoff.

Officers went inside the home around 3 a.m. and found Knox hiding under a pile of clothes.

Knox, who is reportedly on probation for another domestic-related incident, was taken into custody and to an area hospital for evaluation.

