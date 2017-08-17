18-year-old wanted for vehicle burglary in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are searching for an 18-year-old man they say is wanted for two counts of vehicle burglary, among other charges.

According to police, the burglaries happened on July 30 at an apartment complex. More than dozen other vehicles were also broken into the same night.

Daizjohn Sawyers is also wanted out of Nashville for aggravated robbery and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

A reward is being offered from both agencies for his arrest.