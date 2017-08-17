16-year-old Pearl Cohn student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old has been charged after police said she brought a gun Pearl Cohn High School Thursday.

According to a release, the loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic gun was discovered in the student’s backpack by school security officers who were conducting a random search.

Police said the gun was loaded with nine rounds, one in the chamber and eight in the magazine. The student also allegedly had six rounds in her backpack.

The student told police she was carrying the weapon for protection.

She was taken to juvenile detention and is charged with carrying a gun on school property.