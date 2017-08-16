Vanderbilt recalls thousands of eclipse glasses given out at Williamson County Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of solar eclipse glasses given out at the Williamson County Fair this past weekend are being voluntarily recalled.

The glasses were given out by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which says they determined the glasses may not meet the highest safety standards.

Vanderbilt says the glasses, which were purchased from a local vendor, should not be used to view the eclipse.

The glasses in question have solid white paper frames and include the Vanderbilt Health logo on both temples of the frames.

Approximately 8,000 pairs of these glasses were distributed over last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

According to a press release, the recalled glasses were purchased through a third-party vendor and included documentation that they had been tested and met safe-viewing standards. However, the manufacturer of the glasses purchased by Vanderbilt was unable to verify that it had produced the glasses.

As a result, Vanderbilt chose to recall and replace the glasses.

The hospital says it has purchased a new supply of glasses directly from American Paper Optics (APO), a manufacturer listed by NASA and the American Astronomical Society as a reputable dealer of eclipse-viewing glasses.

If you bought a pair of the all-white glasses now being recalled, they may be exchanged for a new pair purchased directly from APO at Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic locations beginning at noon Thursday, Aug. 17 through 10 a.m. on Monday morning, Aug. 21, or until the supply has been exhausted, whichever occurs earlier.

Here are the locations where exchanges can be made:

Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Cool Springs, 1834 McEwen Drive

Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road (Hwy. 96)

Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike

Spring Hill, 1003 Reserve Blvd., Suite 110

Exchanges can be made during the following hours:

Thursday, Aug. 17, noon-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames that carry the Vanderbilt Health logo and the words “Vanderbilt Eye Institute” were obtained through a different vendor and are not recalled.

Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames that carry the Vanderbilt University and Dyer Observatory logos are also not recalled.

