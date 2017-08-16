Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital receives $50K donation from Hyundai dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital received a big donation from Hyundai of Cool Springs.

Both cancer patients and survivors were there when the check was presented Wednesday.

According to Frank Odrobina of Hyundai of Cool Springs, the donation can mean good things for pediatric care.

“Five percent of all monies that get donated to charities for any type of cancer go to the pediatrics. Ninety-five percent go to other cancer. So for Hyundai to be involved in this is a great thing for us dealers,” said Odrobina.

Hyundai dealers have donated over $130 million toward pediatric cancer research nationwide.