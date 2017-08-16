Unity Rally held on Jefferson Street amid racial tension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville pastor organized a Unity Rally on Wednesday in an effort to move forward passed divisiveness and violence.

It was held on Jefferson Street at the Gateway to Heritage Plaza. The crowd was small but their message of peace, love, and joy was loud and clear.

Pastor Howard Jones told News 2 part of why he held the rally was because he thinks people need to be educated.

“We need to be educated about the atrocities of the past, but at the same time, we need to come together with the truth of the present so we can have a future together and not apart,” he explained.

Pastor Jones says he doesn’t think Confederate monuments should necessarily be removed, but at least moved to museums so the past can be studied.

The Unity Rally was just one of many held around the country in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville as white supremacists clashed with counter protesters amid the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.