Swift sends flowers to Denver company that supported her

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is returning the love to a Denver company that created colorful signs out of Post-its of her song lyrics like “Fearless” and “Begin Again” in its windows during her trial.

The singer sent the team at Craftsy, an online site for crafts, an assortment of flowers Tuesday with a note thanking the company for “brightening my day for every day I was in Denver.”

A spokesman at Craftsy said they are “absolutely thrilled.”

Craftsy posted a photo of its employees posing with the flowers on its official Twitter account.

Jurors in U.S. District Court in Denver deliberated fewer than four hours to find that ex-radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. Per Swift’s request, jurors awarded her $1 in damages.

Taylor Swift trial View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Workers in support of pop singer Taylor Swift in office across from the federal courthouse put up a new sign as the jury gets the case in the civil trial involving the singer in a case in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver. While the judge has cleared the pop singer, her mother, Andrea, and the singer’s radio liaison are still facing allegations that they set out to have a radio host fired for allegedly groping Swift at a photo op before a concert in Denver in 2013. The eight-person jury is expected to decide on that case as well as consider the assault allegation leveled by the singer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) A sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift borrowing a line from one of her songs is spelled out in the windows of an office across the street from the federal courthouse in which the civil trial involving Swift is going on in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver. While the judge has cleared the pop singer, her mother, Andrea, and the singer’s radio liaison are still facing allegations that they set out to have a radio host fired for allegedly groping Swift at a photo op before a concert in Denver in 2013. The eight-person jury is expected to decide on that case as well as consider the assault allegation leveled by the singer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Workers put up sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift in an office building across the street from the federal courthouse in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, during the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped Swift. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Office workers put up a new sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift at the end of the civil trial involving the pop singer in a case in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Courtesy: TDOT) In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift speaks from the witness stand during a trial Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver. (Jeff Kandyba via AP) In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, front left, confers with her attorney as David Mueller, back left, and the judge look on during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Mueller, a former radio disc jockey accused of groping Swift before a concert testified Tuesday that he may have touched the pop superstar’s ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims. (Jeff Kandyba via AP) In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, appears with her lawyer and mother in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that radio host David Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. (AP Photo/Jeff Kandyba) Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)