Sextortion cases in Wilson County prompt meeting with parents, homeland security

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County School District is tackling the issue of crimes against children Wednesday night.

The Department of Homeland Security will educate parents on the newest tactics that predators are using to reach teenagers and children.

The director of Wilson County Schools, Dr. Donna Wright, told News 2 to it has become aware of cases involving sextortion that impact students within the district.

“Trying to prompt or get, and it doesn’t always have to be a girl it can be a boy, to provide nude pictures. If you don’t, this is what I’m going to do. So they literally blackmail youngsters, students, kids, that if you don’t do this is what I’m going to expose,” explained Dr. Wright.

She told News 2 in one case that the district is aware of, the a predator then sold the pictures online. That is just one real example that the Department of Homeland Security will discuss with parents this evening at Mount Juliet High School.

“Much of this is taking place outside of school where we have no authority or jurisdiction,” said Dr. Wright.

Experts will also provide parents with real solutions to protect your children. Parents News 2 spoke with shared their experience monitoring their children online.

“I’ve noticed that people will sneak in adult content into the children’s videos. That is why I really monitor her on that,” said mother Emily Villeda-Franco.

“Now a days you have to be real careful with Internet because there are so many Internet predators. Kids are far more advanced then we are on the Internet, my daughter stays on the Internet. We ground her all the time and her mom is always on her about that,” said father Tim Dickerson.

Wednesday’s event begins at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet High School and they have room for 800 adults.