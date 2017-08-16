Search for teen ongoing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Park rangers are searching for a Blount County teen believed to be lost in the southwestern area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Austin Bohanan, 18, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Sunday. He was last seen hiking off-trail in a remote southwest corner of the park on Friday evening.

Twenty-four members of the Park Search and Rescue Team are searching for the teen. They are focusing on the southwest area of the park near Highway 129. They’re also getting help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a helicopter by air and two canine teams to search on the ground.

Only a limited amount of trained searchers are being used because dog teams can be hampered by additional people in the area.

Park rangers say the teen was on a day hike with his stepfather when they became separated. The circumstances are still being investigated, but rangers say it is a very tough area to search because there is little to no cell service and no trails.

“This terrain is very difficult to navigate. It’s very full and lush vegetation – mountain laurel thickets, which make it very difficult for crews to maneuver through,” said Jamie Sanders with the park.

Park rangers say their major concern is dehydration or any possible trauma-related incident because the terrain is so rough.

He is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs around 120 to 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown color T-shirt, and a blue Nike baseball cap. If you have any information, contact the park at 865-436-1230.