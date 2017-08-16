Rutherford County school board votes to close for solar eclipse

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The school board in Rutherford County voted Wednesday evening to close schools for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The board discussed the issue for about an hour before making their decision, citing safety and staffing concerns.

Rutherford now joins many school districts across Tennessee opting to close school the day of the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Few school systems are staying open but those that are say they’ll be offering educational opportunities to learn about space and eclipse that day.

