Police: Father forces daughter to jump into Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A father was arrested after he allegedly forced his 12-year-old daughter to jump off a bridge into the Cumberland River.

Metro police reported 49-year-old Stephen Comiskey left his home on Aug. 6 around 1 a.m. with his daughter and drove a white van the wrong way down Interstate 24 East.

Once they reached the Silliman Evans Bridge, Comiskey is accused of getting out of the van, walking to the edge of the bridge and telling his daughter they would have to go into the water.

They counted down together and leapt into the Cumberland River below, according to an affidavit.

According to an arrest warrant, rescue boats were called to save them from the water but Comiskey is accused of telling his daughter they were not getting on the boat.

He reportedly refused to let her swim to the boat and only allowed her to be rescued once she could not swim any longer, according to police.

Comiskey was booked into the Metro jail and charged with reckless endangerment. He was released on a $15,000 bond.