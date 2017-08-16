Officials assure safety ahead of Wilson County Fair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews in Lebanon are working hard to make this year’s Wilson County Fair the biggest and best one they’ve ever had while making sure it is safe.

Ride safety is a concern after the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair last month.

The ride that crashed won’t be at the Wilson County Fair as the Fire Ball ride is banned in Tennessee.

“As we prepare for the 2017 fair, we’re having more ride inspections and not allowing any rides at our fair that have been manufactured by the company that made the Fire Ball Ride that had the accident,” said fair organizer Randall Clemons with Wilson Bank and Trust.

The risk manager for Amusements of America said state inspectors and private inspectors will be working to make sure all rides are safe.

This year’s fair will feature five new rides.

The fair opens on Friday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the gate for adults and $6 for kids.