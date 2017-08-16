No more eclipse glasses at Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Solar eclipse glasses are officially sold out at the Adventure Science Center.

The last 11,200 pairs were sold Wednesday, according to Derrick Rohl, meaning they’ve sold roughly 50,000 total since Monday this week.

The center told News 2 it is trying to order more glasses but it’s still being determined if that’s possible.

Rohl said they have held back some pairs for people who bought tickets to the Adventure Science Center’s solar eclipse festival taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

You can also get a pair of glasses by becoming a volunteer for the center for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Volunteers will help with anything from being an usher to helping with exhibits. Click here to read more about volunteering.

If you still need to purchase a pair, eclipse glasses might be hard to find throughout Middle Tennessee. On Monday, we called several retailers to ask how many were in stock and turned up empty-handed.

As for online purchases, be careful if you buy from Amazon. The company recalled thousands of pairs after the package has CE and ISO certifications on it, but on the inside of the glasses there aren’t any numbers.

NASA recommends only using glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been manufactured by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

