Nashville on list to host potential 2026 World Cup match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville could play a role in one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are preparing to submit a joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nashville is one of 44 cities invited to submit its interest to host a game.

The list will eventually be pared down to about 25 cities.

If North America wins the bind, at least 12 cities will host games.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is on board with Music City serving as a host city.

“Nashville would be thrilled to serve as a host city and welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the single greatest celebration of international soccer. Nissan Stadium continues to outperform expectations for attendance at soccer matches that come to Music City, and I hope that by 2026, Nashville will be well underway as a top competitor in Major League Soccer.”