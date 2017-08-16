Metro Schools: Less than 15 percent of 7th graders still haven’t shown proof of vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Wednesday that 682, or less than 15 percent, of its seventh graders have still not provided proof of immunization.

With Wednesday being the deadline to get the document in, those students who have not provided proof will not be able to attend school Thursday until they comply.

State law requires that parents provide updated Tennessee Immunization Certificates with proof of the tetanus booster and chickenpox vaccine.

Students can receive the needed immunizations, or obtain the updated certificate if they have already had the immunizations, from their doctor or, if eligible, from the Metro Public Health Department.

The Health Department clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Lentz, Woodbine and East locations.

Metro Nashville Public Schools has around 88,000 students enrolled across the district.