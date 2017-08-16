Metro Health has new eclipse glasses to replace recalled version

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The health department says they now have replacement glasses for the 500 free pairs they handed out last week.

It was announced Tuesday those glasses were found not be safe enough to view the sun during the eclipse on Aug. 21.

On Wednesday, officials with Metro Public Health Department say they’ve obtained enough of the verified version to replace the glasses for anyone who got them

Health officials will set up an exchange location in the lobby of the Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave. from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Officials say will offer to exchange the glasses to those who received them as long as the supplies last. Replacement glasses will be given upon receipt of the original glasses issued on Aug. 1st.

The first pair people received should not be used.

According to a press release, the Metro Public Health Department ordered the original glasses from a supplier who assured us the glasses were appropriate for viewing the eclipse. The vendor provided a document that the glasses (ISO 12312-1 certification) “passed” for viewing the eclipse. According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) — only glasses with the ISO 12312-2 certification provides eye protection for direct observation of the sun.

NASA recommends only using glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been manufactured by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

