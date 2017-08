LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in connection with credit card fraud.

According to police, the victim had his credit card number stolen by the suspect on July 22, 2017.

The suspect then made three similar purchases at Home Depot stores in Hermitage, Lebanon and Nashville.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Eddie Brown at 615-453-4356.