LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home at 3 p.m. in a 1997 red Ford Ranger.

The sheriff’s office says his truck has a tool box, a tag that says “Wally’s Wagon,” and round chrome bedrails.

If you see Mr. Pratt please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 931-433-4522.