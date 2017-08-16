Man driving on revoked license arrested for DUI in Mt. Juliet

MT.JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man driving on a revoked license was arrested for DUI after rear-ending a truck and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 40 Tuesday.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a flipped SUV around 3:15 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers found Virgil Tidwell already out of the vehicle.

According to police, Tidwell showed signs of impairment and the officers determined that he was impaired while driving.

The 52-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Wilson County jail. He is charged with DUI, habitual offender and driving on a revoked license.

Police said no injuries were reported.