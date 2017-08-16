Key player in country music industry dies after stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who played a major role in building today’s country music industry has died.

Jo Walker-Meador died early Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke.

Meador was the first full-time employee ever hired by the CMA. She also played a part in creating the Country Music Hall of Fame, CMA Fest and the annual CMA Awards.

Following news of her death, the Country Music Hall of Fame released a statement, saying, “Jo Walker-Meador looked at a mid-sized Southern town and envisioned something grander. She listened to music that was regional and knew that it could have worldwide impact. And then she quietly and gracefully ushered these things into being. She created grand scenes, then stood behind them. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum would not exist without her, and my life is one of millions that are better because of Jo Walker-Meador.”

Funeral arrangements for Meador were not immediately known.