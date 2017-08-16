Janet’s Planet: Trucking companies highlight safety for solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway safety is a priority as we countdown to Aug. 21. Here’s what trucking companies are doing to keep their drivers safe during the eclipse:

“Of course safety is paramount to us, and so we’re encouraging our drivers to use their best judgment when it comes to where they are and their environment and their circumstances when it comes to watching the eclipse,” said Brad Brown with Averitt Express.

What have you communicated to your drivers about the upcoming total solar eclipse?

“If it’s not going to affect customer service, servicing our customers, we’re going to ask them to stop and to avoid the highways and the interstates,” said Jon Wildish with Titan Transfer.

“Certainly we want to make sure they are not stopping or pulling over onto to the shoulder, that they’re not wearing opaque sunglasses while they’re driving, that they’re going to turn on their headlights, whenever the total eclipse comes, for the period of darkness, and really making sure they are looking out for traffic and any other potential unpredictable things that could happen,” Brown told News 2.

Do you expect any impact on your ability to deliver on time?

“We don’t expect any delays, but I don’t think anybody knows for sure what’s going to happen that day. So we are asking customers to be prepared in case there were delays but we’re going to do everything within our power to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Brown explained.

What’s the biggest threat to getting where you need to go on eclipse day?

“I think it’s going to be stoppage on the interstate,” Wildish said.

What do you want the general public to know about trucks and traffic on eclipse day?

“Understand that you need to give this big truck a lot of space. They can’t stop or move as quickly as a passenger car,” Wildish said. “So give them a lot of room. Give them a lot of time.”

With traffic predictions that may exceed cosmic proportions, it’s important to remember is that everything you have is moved by a truck, so let’s all practice the golden rule: Drive by others as you would have them drive by you.