Endangered Child Alert issued for brother, sister from Sparta

SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert was issued Wednesday for two children out of Sparta, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15.

They were last seen on Aug. 15 around 9 p.m. at a home on Brown Street. Authorities say they may be in the company of their mother, Kimberly Young. The TBI says the mother has made threats in the past to harm herself and the children.

Kimberly is a 48-year-old woman who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

William is 3 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Salome is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The family could be in a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with TN tags 9402DD0. Anyone who sees them should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.