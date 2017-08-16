Dolly Parton on wildfires: ‘Hopefully they will get all of that worked out’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of the massive wildfire records release, News 2 spoke with country legend Dolly Parton about the investigation.

County and city leaders have faced backlash about how they handled the fires that ravaged Sevier County last November, killing 14 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Parton, who was a played a major role in helping families after the devastating wildfires, said, “We did our part, we did what we needed to do, and I try to stay out of any controversial things. I’m sure any time something awful happens, there is all sorts of things that go along behind it, but we got that money into the hands of all the people, and we are real proud of that. Hopefully they will get all of that worked out.”

Parton’s My People Fund helped nearly 900 families, each getting $10,000 to help as they rebuild their homes and lives.

The fires also led to the creation of the Mountain Tough organization, which will continue to support wildfire victims for the next three years.