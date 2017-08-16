CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man died after he was stung in the face by a bee last month in a rural area.

Deputies were on the scene quickly and rendered aid until an ambulance arrived, but unfortunately James Stevens passed away.

Now the question is if more could have been done. The family did not have an EpiPen, and neither did the sheriff’s deputies, but why not?

The situation unraveled on July 15 when Stevens was stung in the face while working on his car. His girlfriend called for help after the 36-year-old man stopped breathing. He was going into shock.

Cheatham County Deputy Matthew Massingill was on a traffic stop when he got the emergency call. He raced to the scene and was quickly joined by Deputy Julia Gautreaux.

On dash cam video, you can hear the frantic moments, including the back-and-forth between deputies and family members.

They all realize no one has an EpiPen.

The ambulance is still 10 minutes away. You can hear the deputies begin chest compressions to save Stevens’ life.

At one point a family member asks, “Why aren’t you all equipped with EpiPens?”

The devices are self-injectors used to treat severe allergic reactions.

The deputies don’t carry them because it’s against federal law for them to do so.

Paramedics and EMTs, however, are authorized to administer the medication.

Danny Schaeffer, chief of Cheatham County’s EMS, told News 2 it’s possibly an early injection might’ve saved the man’s life.

“I think there is that potential it could have. EPI is a medication controlled by the FDA, just like all medications. “

“Law enforcement are trained to handle laws, not medical emergencies. If an EpiPen were used on someone who truly weren’t needing it, then they could send that person into a cardiac arrest doing further harm,” explained Schaeffer.

When asked what the difference is in why deputies can administer Narcan to people overdosing on opioids, Schaeffer said, “There is an epidemic nationwide for heroin and opioid overdoses.”

“Since January 31 of this year, we’ve had to administer Narcan 73 times. We have had to administer EpiPens five times,” he told News 2.

Schaeffer said the CPR the deputies administered was the best treatment Stevens could’ve received until the ambulance arrived.

Officials told News 2 the victim didn’t have an EpiPen at his house because he had been stung by bees before and never suffered a reaction like this.