Car crashes in Antioch while fleeing from gunshots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch after gunshots were fired at it following an argument late Tuesday night.

Metro police said two people were in a car when they were approached by three people in a black Audi around 11:15 p.m.

An argument ensued and the victims drove away with the Audi following, firing at least one gunshot at them.

The victims called 911 and were on the phone with dispatchers when their car crashed at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

No one was hit by the gunfire but at least one person in the car was injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.