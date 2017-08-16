Autopsy: Robertson County inmate killed at 100 Oaks clinic was shot 17 times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An autopsy has revealed that a Robertson County inmate who was killed after he reportedly stabbed a deputy with a screwdriver inside a Vanderbilt University medical clinic was shot 17 times.

It happened on June 28 at the Thompson Lane clinic at 100 Oaks, where inmate Rodney Cole was scheduled for a routine check-up for a medical condition.

It was previously reported that Cole, a convicted bank robber, asked to use the restroom when one of the two deputies accompanying him was attacked.

During the altercation, which critically injured Deputy Josh Wiley, Cole suffered “multiple gunshot wounds at the hands of another(s).” The 37-year-old died at the scene.

According to the autopsy performed on June 29, Cole suffered a single gunshot wound to his head and five to his chest, damaging his heart and lungs. He also had six other gunshot wounds to his abdomen, two to his upper right arm, one to his right thigh and one to his left pinky finger.

The autopsy also stated his groin was also grazed by a bullet and he has multiple, small abrasions on his body. According to the six page report, there was “no evidence of emergency medical intervention.”

The medical examiner recovered 13 of the 17 bullets and said that his cause of death was due to the multiple gunshot wounds.

There were no signs of drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

