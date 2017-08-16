Activist for Donelson community passes away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime community activist for the Donelson community has passed away.

Metro police confirmed Frank Trew died Tuesday night.

Trew was the president and founder of the Hip Donelson neighborhood Facebook group, which consists of nearly 30,000 members.

Posts to the group noted Donelson is stronger and better because of Trew.

He was very involved with a number of other community groups throughout Nashville.

Mayor Megan Barry posted a picture of her with Trew and a statement calling him a friend and public servant who volunteered his time to make his community a better place.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

I am so sad to learn the tragic news that community leader Frank Trew has died. pic.twitter.com/jVjqLyFSIk — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) August 16, 2017