HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two students were hit by a car after school Wednesday near Beech High School in Sumner County.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Long Hollow Pike and New Hope Road.

The students both suffered broken bones, according to Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford.

They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

