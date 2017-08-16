2 Gives Back: Station 11 of the Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Aug. 16, News 2’s Paige Hill and representatives from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the folks at Station 11 of the Nashville Fire Department.

We learned that the station is fairly new and is the most energy efficient station in Nashville. Their fire engine is also less than a month old and the crew there loves it.

The station’s captain, Dennis Boggs, was also celebrating 20 years at the department today, too!

Paige spoke with Captain Boggs about how busy their station is compared to others across the city. While we were there delivering lunch the guys working got called out three different times!

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!