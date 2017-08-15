Woman nearly carjacked while trying to render aid in I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who tried to carjack a woman who stopped to render aid after a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near the Harding Place exit around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 when the woman stopped to help, a man approached her with a knife and demanded her vehicle.

The woman refused and sounded the alarm on her car, causing the man to run away.

No suspect description or additional information was released.

Detectives are said to be following strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.