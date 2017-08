News 2 will stream the news conference live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police will give an update on the murder of 12- year old Yhoana Arteaga at 3 p.m. Tuesday. News 2 is at the scene and will stream the news conference live.

Yhoana was found dead inside her family’s mobile home in Goodlettsville last Thursday.

So far, police have released few details about their investigation.