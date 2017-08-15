Titans look to turn page on Jets game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Jets Saturday night the Tennessee Titans focused on improvement Monday.

Head coach Mike Mularkey called Saturday night’s performance a “wake up call” after the game. He was pleased with how his team responded Monday night inside the practice bubble, “You know I thought it was a physical practice, I didn’t see a lot of mistakes that I saw the other night. I think they got the point. I made it very clear this morning about how critical those mistakes were.”

Cornerback Logan Ryan gave himself an “F” after his Titans debut Saturday, but felt a little better about it Monday, “Watched the film, it’s never as bad as you think right after the game it’s never as good as you think. Ultimately, defense played pretty well, one explosive play, which is the play I gave up, but at the end of the day that’s what practice is for you try to correct it.”

Next up the Titans host the Carolina Panthers for a pair of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville before squaring off in the second preseason game for both teams.

The game kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. at Nissan Stadium and airs on News 2.