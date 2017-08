COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Cookeville is asking for help identifying five juveniles who vandalized buildings early Sunday morning.

Mayor Ricky Shelton said three boys and two girls spray painted vulgar images and words on the CityScape trailer and a historic building on West Broad Street near the depot.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cookeville police at 931-520-5313.