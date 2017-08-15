TBI investigates after human remains found in East Tenn.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hamblen County.

According to the TBI, the discovery was made Monday afternoon along Clyde Thomas Road.

The remains were sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville to determine a cause of death and the identity of the deceased individual.

The TBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Morristown Police Department said they are looking into whether or not the remains could possibly be those of Inesha Haygood. Haygood, 24, was last seen on December 28, 2015 walking form her house on Lakeview Circle.

Additional information was not immediately released.