Suspect sought in 2 Springfield shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with two shootings this weekend.

Police reported Sherman Broxton, AKA Pepsi, is wanted on attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment charges.

The first incident happened on 17th Avenue East in Springfield around 1 p.m. where Broxton is accused of shooting at someone during an argument.

Less than an hour later, Broxton reportedly shot into a vehicle as it was traveling down a street.

Broxton is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-382-3799.