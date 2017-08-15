POLL: Should the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be continued?

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
A group of dreamers hold hands in support of immigrant children and their families fleeing violence and poverty in Central America, in Los Angeles, July 21, 2014. Dreamers are beneficiaries of President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that stops deportation (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is one of 100 local officials from 35 states who signed a letter asking President Trump to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).  The letter says hundreds of thousands of Dreamers – young, undocumented immigrants brought here by their parents – should be allowed to stay in the United States.

News 2 wants to know…Should the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be continued?  Click here to vote from the News 2 app, and be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.

 

 

 