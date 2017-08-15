POLL: Should the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be continued?

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is one of 100 local officials from 35 states who signed a letter asking President Trump to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). The letter says hundreds of thousands of Dreamers – young, undocumented immigrants brought here by their parents – should be allowed to stay in the United States.

News 2 wants to know…Should the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be continued? Click here to vote from the News 2 app, and be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.