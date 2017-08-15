Pantone creates ‘Purple Rain’ hue to honor Prince

The Associated Press Published:
This image provided by the Pantone Color Institute shows “Love Symbol #2,” that the institute and the estate of the late music superstar Prince announced as a new shade of purple Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, named for his famous love symbol. He used the symbol as his name from 1993 to 2000 in a dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. Records. Prince also made the color his signature after his ’80s hit “Purple Rain.” (Pantone Color Institute via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

The “Purple Rain” hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.