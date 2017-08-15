New sculpture approved for Nashville’s tallest residential building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tallest residential high-rise building in Nashville has a new addition in the form of an 8-foot tall and 15-foot wide sculpture.

The Metro Development and Housing Agency just approved the piece to sit outside the 505 skyscraper.

The developer says the sculpture reflects the building, location, and future of Nashville.

“I would just say that this is the kind of thing that is part of Nashville as a creative, collaborative community. That’s who we are,” said Anne Brown with the Arts Company.

“That’s as important as building railroad stations and big bank buildings and stuff like that used to be a hundred years ago, but now it’s in a new era, and this artistic attitude, concept, feeling structure that is Nashville already. Then the whole visual art thing is moving into being part of that,” she continued.

The sign will be installed mid-September ahead of the grand opening.

They are now pre-leasing the 505. Prices range from $1,500 to $3,800 on the low-rise studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. The high rise units will rent for $2,200 to $6,300 a month.

The first residents will be able to move in October. Click here for more information.