Metro police: Don’t stop in the road to watch the solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville police are urging drivers not to pull over on the side of roads to watch the total solar eclipse next Monday.

“Nashville has a number of places to safely watch and enjoy next Monday’s total solar eclipse. Interstates and the travel lanes of busy city streets ARE NOT among them,” the department said in a Tuesday press release.

People are also encouraged not to talk walk into any streets to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Doing so is inherently dangerous,” the department added.

Police also said there are no eclipse-related closured planned.

Among the local places for eclipse viewing are:

Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike

First Tennessee Park, 19 Jr Gilliam Way, hosted by News 2’s Danielle Breezy

Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue

Radnor Lake, 1160 Otter Creek Road

Edwin & Percy Warner Parks, located off Highway 100

Cedar Hill Park, 860 Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison

Beaman Park, 5911 Old Hickory Boulevard

Shelby Bottoms, 1900 Davidson Street

Shelby Park, Shelby Avenue at S. 20th Street

Peeler Park, off Neelys Bend Road in Madison

Bells Bend Outdoor Center, 4187 Old Hickory Boulevard

Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway

General Jackson Showboat, 2812 Opryland Drive

Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane

The partial eclipse of the sun begins at 11:58 a.m. The start of totality begins at 1:27p.m. for 1 minute 55 seconds. The partial eclipse ends at 2:54 p.m.

Metro police are also cautioning against looking directly at the uneclipsed sun due to the damage it can cause.

