Metro police: Don’t stop in the road to watch the solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville police are urging drivers not to pull over on the side of roads to watch the total solar eclipse next Monday.
“Nashville has a number of places to safely watch and enjoy next Monday’s total solar eclipse. Interstates and the travel lanes of busy city streets ARE NOT among them,” the department said in a Tuesday press release.
People are also encouraged not to talk walk into any streets to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.
“Doing so is inherently dangerous,” the department added.
Police also said there are no eclipse-related closured planned.
No eclipse-related road closures are planned. Citizens are strongly cautioned against walking into streets or stopping on an interstate to view the eclipse.
Among the local places for eclipse viewing are:
- Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard
- Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike
- First Tennessee Park, 19 Jr Gilliam Way, hosted by News 2’s Danielle Breezy
- Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue
- Radnor Lake, 1160 Otter Creek Road
- Edwin & Percy Warner Parks, located off Highway 100
- Cedar Hill Park, 860 Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison
- Beaman Park, 5911 Old Hickory Boulevard
- Shelby Bottoms, 1900 Davidson Street
- Shelby Park, Shelby Avenue at S. 20th Street
- Peeler Park, off Neelys Bend Road in Madison
- Bells Bend Outdoor Center, 4187 Old Hickory Boulevard
- Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway
- General Jackson Showboat, 2812 Opryland Drive
- Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive
- The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane
The partial eclipse of the sun begins at 11:58 a.m. The start of totality begins at 1:27p.m. for 1 minute 55 seconds. The partial eclipse ends at 2:54 p.m.
Metro police are also cautioning against looking directly at the uneclipsed sun due to the damage it can cause.
