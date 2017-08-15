Mayor Barry urges Trump to continue DACA immigration program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has signed a letter to President Trump urging him to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Mayor Barry signed the letter along with over 100 other mayors and county officials from 35 states.

The letter says hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have made a contribution to their communities under DACA.

Opponents have called for President Trump to cancel the program on its fifth anniversary.

“A third of Texas children have at least one parent who is an immigrant. This isn’t a political issue in Texas. This affects the real lives of millions of our neighbors.” said Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin, Texas.

