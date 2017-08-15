Juvenile suspects who may be linked to multiple auto thefts arrested in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say five juveniles, some of which are allegedly linked to multiple car thefts in Wilson County and surrounding areas, were taken into custody early Monday morning after a brief chase.

A deputy gave chase around 1:45 a.m. to a maroon Dodge Durango that matched the description of a stolen SUV from Gladeville.

The brief pursuit ended in Lebanon. Police said the investigation is continuing, but it is believed some of the juveniles are also persons of interest in several other auto thefts.

Police confiscated a small handgun, marijuana and a digital scale from the teens.

“The officers paid attention to small details, along with the assistance of the Lebanon Police Department, which led to the arrest of several suspects involved with this recurring problem,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

The suspects are all being held at a juvenile detention center. Police said one of the juveniles was an escapee from the Department of Children’s Services.

The investigation is ongoing. The Lebanon Police Department assisted in the arrests.