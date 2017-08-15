Investigation ongoing after woman hit, killed by fire engine in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation continues in Williamson County after a fire truck crashes into a car, killing a mother-of-three.

Authorities said Nikolette Walden, 27, was driving down Nolensville Road when she was hit by a Arrington Fire Department vehicle as she crossed Williams Road.

Walden was known for her love of family. Most people simply called her Nikki.

She grew up as one of four siblings and helped serve as a role model for the youngest, 18-year-old Gracie Walden.

“She was stunning. I always wanted to look just like her,” noted Gracie. “I love when people would compliment me and tell me we looked even remotely alike.”

Details on the crash regarding exactly what happened are not yet known. The volunteer fire department requested News 2 contact the Williamson County Mayor’s Office for details due to the ongoing investigation.

Diane Giddens said the entire office’s thoughts and prayers are with the family. No further comment though, will be given until the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s investigation concludes.

“There’s not a lot of details that have been given,” said Mitchell, Nikki’s older brother. “We’ll just kind of let THP do their thing, and they can determine what happened.”

In the days since the incident, support has streamed in for the Waldens. A GoFundMe account has been shared close to two thousand times, raising nearly $15,000.

“The community is just bursting with love and support,” added Mitchell. “It’s been really, really warming, to know that we’re not alone”

A firefighter was also injured in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.