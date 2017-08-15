Hundreds line up to get eclipse glasses at Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With less than a week to go until the epic eclipse, people are scrambling to find glasses.

As many as 300 people were in line at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville Tuesday morning waiting to buy glasses for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“I think everyone in line here now will get glasses as long as no one at the front of the line gets too greedy with them,” Dr. Tiffany Farmer with the Adventure Science Center said. “Our supply is limited like everyone else, so we’re hopeful we can continue to have them for folks.”

RELATED: NASA says unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed

According to Farmer, the nonprofit museum ordered more than 300,000 pairs of glasses for the eclipse. About 80,000 pairs of those glasses were distributed to Metro Schools.

“Ours are certified and they have the correct ISO number and they actually came from a Tennessee company, just over in Memphis, American Paper Optics,” Farmer explained. “So we are all good.”

MORE: What kind of glasses do you need to view the eclipse safely?

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.