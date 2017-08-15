Driver charged with DUI after crash on I-40 East in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for driving under the influence after police say he caused a crash on Interstate 40 East on Tuesday afternoon.

Mt. Juliet police report an SUV hit the back of a large truck and flipped over shortly after 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 225.

The driver was taken into custody for DUI and driving on a revoked license. His name was not immediately released.

No one was injured in the crash.

At least one lane of traffic were closed as police investigated the scene. It was expected to clear by 4:45 p.m.