Crash involving Tennessee state trooper closes lanes of I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and emergency personnel swarmed Interstate 40 West after a state trooper was involved in a crash Tuesday night in West Nashville.

Sgt. Travis Plotzer confirmed to News 2 one of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s own officers was involved in the crash just past White Bridge Road.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash, which appears to have happened around 9 p.m. Drivers were directed to one lane of traffic down from four.

According to TDOT, the roadway wasn’t expected to reopen until at least 12 a.m. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Plotzer also told News 2 that THP’s reconstruction team was responding to the scene to aide in the investigation.

There is no word if anyone was injured at this time. Details weren’t immediately released.

