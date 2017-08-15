Carolina Panthers to join Titans for full pad practice this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s about to get squirrely at St. Thomas Sports Park. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Carolina Panthers join the Titans for a pair of workouts in full pads, and it is open to the public.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey loves how raising the competition improves the work they get done.

“When I’ve done this before it’s very competitive. It’s really good work for the younger players, really good work,” the coach said.

For the players, it breaks up the mundane aspect of training camp after three weeks. New cornerback Logan Ryan did it a number of times when he played with New England and says he really appreciates the opportunity to see how he measures up against someone else in another uniform.

The Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton will be in Nashville but will not work in live drills against the Titans.

One guy who will is rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who the Panthers took eighth overall. McCaffrey starred collegiately at Stanford, and the Titans Antwaun Woods and Jayon Brown both saw him in person when the played at UCLA.

Woods says he hopes he has better luck stopping him as a pro.

He told News 2, “I remember we couldn’t stop him when we played them in the Pac 12 championship. I believe he broke a few records on us, but we now we both on the next level and make sure he don’t do that to us here.”

Brown agreed that McCaffrey is a special talent, saying, “Fast, elusive, has the capability to take it, home run hitter, so he’s quick, has very good hands and can catch it out of the backfield.”

The Titans and Panthers practice Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. and it is open to the public.