Free eclipse glasses given out by Metro Health Department recalled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you got solar eclipse glasses from the Metro Public Health Department, do not use them for viewing the sun on Aug. 21.

On Tuesday, News 2 discovered the glasses are not strong enough to protect your eyes. Reporter Andy Cordan tried out the glasses and found he could see light through the lenses. He alerted the health department immediately.

A spokesman for the health department says they gave away 500 pairs. Officials are now concerned these glasses are not strong enough for directly looking at the sun and they are asking people to throw them away.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

If you need to purchase another pair, eclipse glasses might be hard to find throughout Middle Tennessee. On Monday, we called several retailers to ask how many were in stock and turned up empty-handed.

As for online purchases, be careful if you buy from Amazon. The company recalled thousands of pairs after the package has CE and ISO certifications on it, but on the inside of the glasses there aren’t any numbers.

NASA recommends only using glasses with ISO 12312-2 printed on them that have been manufactured by the four following companies: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

