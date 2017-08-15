5 homicides, including 12-year-old girl’s, reported in Madison’s Precinct this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department says 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga was killed at her home on Dickerson Pike in Goodlettsville Thursday evening.

Her home is located on the Davidson County side of Goodlettsville, as opposed to the Sumner County side.

Metro police divide the city into eight precincts, and Goodlettsville falls within Metro’s Madison Precinct.

Madison’s Precinct includes a large portion of northeastern Davidson County, bordered by the Cumberland River to the East, Briley Parkway to the South, and Interstate 24 to the West.

Prior to Arteaga’s killing, there have been four homicides in the Madison Precinct through August 5, 2017, according to Metro police’s publicly available data. This number of homicides is comparable to the same time period in 2016.

The total number of violent crimes year-to-date is down by five percent in the Madison Precinct. Madison is the only precinct that has seen lower violent crime reported so far this year. The lower number is driven by fewer reported rapes in the precinct.

Property crimes, including burglaries and larcenies, are up around 10 percent in the Madison Precinct.

According to police data, the most property crimes in the precinct happen near the intersection of Skyline Memorial Court and Dickerson Pike, near Skyline Medical Center.

In the past 12 weeks, there have been 104 property crimes near this intersection.

